UPDATE 2-UK's Pru says could still quit Europe

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Prudential said it may still relocate outside the European Union as its lobbying campaign to re-shape proposed new capital rules that could bankrupt its U.S. unit had so far failed to make a breakthrough.

Britain’s No. 1 insurer, which made 88 percent of its profit outside Europe last year, first warned in February that it might redomicile if the EU did not recognise America’s insurance regulations as on a par with its own Solvency II regime.

That would force Prudential’s lucrative U.S. business, Jackson National Life, to hold more capital than local rivals to meet Solvency II’s tougher requirements, making it uncompetitive.

“We cannot say the issue is behind us,” Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told reporters on Wednesday.

“We hope for the best but we do have to have some contingency planning in place,” he said, adding that Prudential would likely move to Asia if it did not win concessions.

“What we want them to say is that the U.S. has a good solvency regime so that we don’t have to change the way we run our business,” Thiam said.

“They can resolve this with the stroke of a pen.”

Solvency II, due to come into force in January 2014, poses a similar threat to other European insurers with major U.S. operations such as Allianz and Axa.

No decision has yet been taken on whether U.S. regulations are compatible with Solvency II, and companies affected are expected to get a five-year grace period if the issue has not been settled by the implementation deadline.

The new regime is designed to make insurers hold capital reserves in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, and is expected to usher in stricter requirements for much of the industry.

Prudential also reported a better-than-expected 9 percent increase in its first quarter sales, with continued strong growth at its flagship Asian business offsetting a downturn in its home market.

Prudential, which generates half its sales in south-east Asia and wants more growth in the booming region, had total sales of 964 million pounds ($1.56 billion) in the three months to March, ahead of the 934 million pencilled in by analysts in a company poll.

The company’s first quarter new business profit - the present value of expected future earnings from sales achieved during the period - was 536 million pounds, up 8 percent compared with last year, and ahead of the 514 million expected by analysts.

Prudential’s London-traded shares were down 0.3 percent by 1055 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 European share index