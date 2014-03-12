FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Prudential extends bancassurance pact with Standard Chartered
March 12, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Prudential extends bancassurance pact with Standard Chartered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC : * Prudential Plc and Standard Chartered Plc agree to extend and expand their strategic Bancassurance partnership * The new 15-year agreement, which covers 11 markets and will commence on 1 July 2014 * Prudential’s life insurance products will be exclusively distributed through Standard Chartered branches in 9 markets * In China and South Korea, Standard Chartered will distribute prudential’s life insurance products on a preferred basis. * 9 countries are Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, India and Taiwan * Source text

