RPT-BRIEF-Prudential extends bancassurance pact with Standard Chartered

March 12 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC : * Prudential Plc and Standard Chartered Plc agree to extend and expand their strategic Bancassurance partnership * The new 15-year agreement, which covers 11 markets and will commence on 1 July 2014 * Prudential’s life insurance products will be exclusively distributed through Standard Chartered branches in 9 markets * In China and South Korea, Standard Chartered will distribute prudential’s life insurance products on a preferred basis. * 9 countries are Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, India and Taiwan * Source text