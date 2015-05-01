Prudential names Mike Wells as CEO to replace Thiam

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential said on Friday it had appointed Mike Wells, head of the firm’s U.S. arm, as chief executive to replace Tidjane Thiam.

Thiam said in March he was moving to head Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Prudential said at the time that the board had identified a successor - widely expected to be Wells - from a range of internal and external candidates and expected to be able to announce a new CEO once the regulatory approval process had been completed.

Wells will take up the post on June 1, Prudential said.