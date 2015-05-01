FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential names Mike Wells as CEO to replace Thiam
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Prudential names Mike Wells as CEO to replace Thiam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential said on Friday it had appointed Mike Wells, head of the firm’s U.S. arm, as chief executive to replace Tidjane Thiam.

Thiam said in March he was moving to head Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Prudential said at the time that the board had identified a successor - widely expected to be Wells - from a range of internal and external candidates and expected to be able to announce a new CEO once the regulatory approval process had been completed.

Wells will take up the post on June 1, Prudential said.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.