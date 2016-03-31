Prudential's former chief Thiam earned $7.2 mln for 5 mths in 2015

March 31 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential’s former chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, earned 5 million pounds ($7.20 million) in the first five months of 2015, according to the company’s annual report, published on Thursday.

Thiam, who left the insurer for Zurich-based lender Credit Suisse in the middle of last year, earned 18.9 million Swiss francs ($19.66 million) in cash and share awards from Credit Suisse in 2015 even after requesting a 40 percent bonus cut.

Thiam's successor Mike Wells, who previously ran the firm's U.S. business, earned 10 million pounds in 2015, a drop of 19 percent from 2014, Prudential said bit.ly/1ZMOXrG.

The bonus element of Wells’s salary was 3.2 million pounds, the report showed.

Prudential’s remuneration committee awarded salary increases to executive directors for 2016 of 1 percent, which it said was below the salary increase budget for the wider workforce.