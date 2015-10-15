FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential's Peters expects no Fed rate hike in December
October 15, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Prudential's Peters expects no Fed rate hike in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Greg Peters, who helps manage more than $550 billion in assets as senior portfolio manager at Prudential Fixed Income, a unit of Prudential Investment Management, said on Thursday that he does not think the Federal Reserve will raise benchmark interest rates in December .

“I think their window has closed on them,” Peters said. “If they aren’t going to do anything, they should stop threatening the market that they are going to move. It is adding confusion.”

Peters said against the backdrop of a slow-moving Fed and low interest rates, high-yield junk bonds “look interesting” in the wake of its huge spread widening. The yield gap between junk debt and Treasuries is now 6.31 percentage points, compared with about five points at the start of this year, according to the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield index. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)

