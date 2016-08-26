FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over mutual fund fees
August 26, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Prudential loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over mutual fund fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A subsidiary of insurance giant Prudential Financial must face a lawsuit accusing it of charging excessive management fees on six mutual funds it manages, a federal judge in Baltimore has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Bredar rejected arguments by Prudential Investments LLC that its fees should be judged based on those of comparable mutual funds. He said plaintiffs do not have to make that comparison to state a viable claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bw1xtx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
