Prudential Financial agrees to buy stake in Chile's AFP Habitat
October 28, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Prudential Financial agrees to buy stake in Chile's AFP Habitat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial has agreed to purchase up to 40.29 percent of Chilean pension fund manager AFP Habitat, according to Chile’s Inversiones La Construccion, the company selling the stake.

Prudential Financial and Inversiones La Construccion signed a memorandum of understanding making the companies equal partners in AFP Habitat.

Prudential said in a statement the total purchase price would be between $530 million and $620 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

