BRIEF-Prudential Financial to reinsurance part of Legal & General's pension bulk annuity
October 27, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial to reinsurance part of Legal & General's pension bulk annuity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc :

* Will provide reinsurance to UK-based insurer Legal & General Group Plc

* PRIAC will provide reinsurance of longevity risk for a portion of Legal & General’s pension bulk annuity business, which provides security to thousands of UK retirees

* Legal & General holds 24.6 billion stg ($39 billion) in bulk annuity assets as of June 30, 2014

* Providing longevity reinsurance on approximately 1.35 billion stg ($ 2.2 billion) of Legal & General’s bulk annuity portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

