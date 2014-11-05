FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential Financial profit halves as U.S. life business sags
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Prudential Financial profit halves as U.S. life business sags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 52 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower operating income from individual annuities and U.S. life insurance.

The net profit in the financial services businesses attributable to the company was $465 million, or 99 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $966 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Prudential’s financial services business includes individual annuities, retirement services and investment management businesses. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.