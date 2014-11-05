FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Prudential misses estimates as losses from derivatives soar
November 5, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prudential misses estimates as losses from derivatives soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly profit that fell short of market estimates by a wide margin, mainly due to losses tied to its derivatives program.

Overall charges and losses during the quarter totaled $1.13 billion, with derivatives-linked losses forming the majority.

Nearly half of the losses stemmed from a stronger dollar, particularly against the Japanese yen. Japan accounts for about a third of the company’s international premiums.

The dollar rose 5.2 percent against the yen in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Prudential, like other insurers, is heavily exposed to persistently low interest rates and wild swings in foreign exchange rates. But it has long had a substantial derivatives program designed to smooth out that risk.

The company reported operating earnings on an adjusted basis of $2.20 per share, well below the average analyst estimate of $2.41 per share.

Operating income from the individual annuities business halved to $367 million. Profit in its U.S. life insurance business fell 88 percent to $24 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, hurt by one-time charges.

Net profit in the financial services businesses attributable to the company was $465 million, or 99 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $966 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s financial services business includes individual annuities, retirement services and investment management businesses.

Prudential’s shares were little changed post-market after closing at $89.91 on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had lost about 4 percent this year. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
