Prudential Financial's quarterly net loss widens
February 4, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Prudential Financial's quarterly net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc’s quarterly net loss widened, due partly to losses related to the dollar’s strength against the Japanese yen.

The net loss from financial services businesses attributable to the company widened to $1.21 billion, or $2.69 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $427 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

The insurer’s total revenues rose 44 percent to $15.83 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

