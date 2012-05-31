FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential says buying U.S. business from Swiss Re
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Prudential says buying U.S. business from Swiss Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s No.1 insurer Prudential Plc on Thursday said it will buy SRLC America Holding Corp from Swiss Re AG for 398 million pounds in cash.

It said the purchase would be made through Prudential’s U.S. subsidiary Jackson National Life Insurance Co.

Trading in Hong Kong-listed shares of Prudential was suspended earlier on Thursday pending the release of price-sensitive information, the Hong Kong stock exchange said.

Prudential last closed down 1.6 percent at HK$82.80 in Hong Kong and its London-listed shares closed down 3 percent at 673 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.