UK's Pru ceo approached to be next ABI chairman-FT

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Prudential , has emerged as a leading candidate to take over as the next chairman of the Association of British Insurers, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Tidjane Thiam, head of Britain’s No. 1 insurer, has been approached to replace Tim Breedon, his counterpart at Legal and General, people familiar with the process were cited as saying.

Sources cited by the FT said, however, that no agreement had yet been reached.

The ABI and Prudential could not be reached for immediate comment.