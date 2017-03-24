LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.

The drop includes a 1.8 million pound decline in payment to Wells under the firm's long-term incentive plan, the report showed.

Prudential said in the report three of the firm's top five earners were below executive director level, earning collectively 22.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)