(Reuters) - A federal judge certified a class-action lawsuit accusing Prudential Financial Inc of inflating its earnings and stock price by holding on to money that should have gone to life insurance policy beneficiaries.

Plaintiffs led by the National Shopmen Pension Fund in Washington, D.C. are represented by lawyers including Shawn Williams of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UrgDOs