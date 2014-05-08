FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential Q1 lifted by UK bulk annuity sales
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Prudential Q1 lifted by UK bulk annuity sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Prudential plc saw a 29 percent increase in new business profit during the first quarter of the year, boosted by buoyant sales of bulk annuities in its British home market.

In a trading statement on Thursday the life and pensions group said new business profit nearly doubled in the UK which it attributed largely to strong sales of bulk annuity products to corporate pension schemes.

New business profit was up 67 percent in the United States and rose by a fifth in Asia on a constant exchange rate basis, stripping out the impact of fluctuating currencies.

Its fund management arm M&G saw net inflows of new money of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.38 billion), the company said. ($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
