FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential first profit rises on U.S. fee income, sales in Asia
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 12, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Prudential first profit rises on U.S. fee income, sales in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - UK life and pensions group Prudential Plc posted a 17 percent rise in first-half operating profit, boosted by fee income from its U.S. business and better sales for health and protection products in Asia.

IFRS operating profit increased to 1.52 billion pounds (2.55 billion dollars) on a constant curreny basis in the six months ended June 30, compared with 1.3 billion pounds a year earlier.

The figure rose 7 percent on an actual exchange rate basis from 1.42 billion pounds, Prudential said, blaming the difference on a depreciation of currencies in some key Asian markets and the recent strengthening of the British pound.

$1 = 0.5962 British Pounds Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Laura Noonan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.