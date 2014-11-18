FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential new business profit up 17 pct
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Prudential new business profit up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential said group new business profit was up 17 percent in the year to date on a constant exchange rate basis, with UK new business profit helped by the sale of annuities to company pension schemes.

Group new business profit rose to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) compared with 1.4 billion pounds a year earlier, Prudential said in a third quarter trading statement on Tuesday.

New business profit in Asia saw a 15 percent rise, while U.S. new business profit gained 16 percent and UK new business profit rose by 28 percent.

Prudential said it completed six “bulk annuity” transactions in Britain in the year to date, contributing new business profit of 88 million pounds. Individual annuity sales, in contrast, saw a 47 percent drop, following surprise UK pension reforms announced in March. (1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sophie Sassard)

