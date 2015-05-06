FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential sees Q1 new business profit drop in U.S., UK
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 6, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Prudential sees Q1 new business profit drop in U.S., UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential on Wednesday posted a drop in new business profit in the United States and the UK during the first quarter, although Asian new business profit climbed.

U.S. new business profit fell 28 percent to 153 million pounds ($231.87 million) in the quarter ending March 31, compared with the same period a year ago, Prudential said in a trading statement.

UK retail new business profit dropped 11 percent to 34 million pounds, and Prudential wrote no new bulk annuity business in the quarter.

Asian new business profit rose 22 percent, however, to 309 million pounds.

M&G, the group’s UK investment arm, saw net inflows of 700 million pounds, down from 1.4 billion the previous year. ($1 = 0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.