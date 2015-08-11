FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential posts 17 pct jump in H1 operating profit
August 11, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

Prudential posts 17 pct jump in H1 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Prudential said on Tuesday that first-half operating profit rose 17 percent to 1.88 billion pounds, boosted by strong performances across its Asian, U.S. and UK life and asset management businesses.

Operating profit in its core growth market of Asia for life insurance and asset management also rose 17 percent to 632 million pounds, while its U.S. unit, Jackson Life, saw an 11 percent increase to 834 million pounds, it said in a statement.

UK life business, meanwhile, saw a 19 percent jump in operating profit to 436 million pounds.

Total new business profit on an embedded value basis was 1.19 billion pounds, up 12 percent, helping underpin a 10 percent increase in the firm’s interim dividend to 12.31 pence a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

