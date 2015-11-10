FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential 9mth new business profit rises 13 pct
November 10, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Prudential 9mth new business profit rises 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential’s new business profit rose 13 percent to 1.76 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in the first nine months of 2015, led by strong performance in Asia, but U.S. new business profit fell, the firm said on Tuesday.

Asia new business profit increased 24 percent to 976 million pounds, while new business profit at the U.S. business Jackson fell 4 percent to 557 million pounds.

UK new business profit rose 16 percent to 231 million pounds.

Asian fund management arm Eastspring Investments saw net third-party inflows of 4.9 billion pounds in the first nine months, a record high.

But UK fund manager M&G saw net outflows of 5.0 billion pounds in the first nine months.

Prudential’s shares fell 0.77 percent to 1538 pence per share by 0828 GMT, shortly after the figures were announced, compared with a rise in the FTSE 100 of 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.6626 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Angus Berwick, editing by Sinead Cruise)

