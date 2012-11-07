FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential Financial posts net loss on charges
November 7, 2012

Prudential Financial posts net loss on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial reported a net loss in the third quarter on large losses in its investments and a slew of charges.

Prudential posted a net loss of $618 million, or $1.41 per share, compared to a profit of $1.52 billion, or $3.06 per share, a year earlier.

The net loss figure includes a $684 million pre-tax loss on derivatives and a charge of $521 million from changes in foreign currency valuations, the company said.

On an adjusted operating basis, the company earned $1.53 per share. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This is the third time in a row that Prudential has missed analyst estimates.

