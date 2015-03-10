FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential 2014 CEO to join Credit Suisse, profits rise 14 pct
March 10, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Prudential 2014 CEO to join Credit Suisse, profits rise 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential said on Tuesday its chief executive Tidjane Thiam would step down to join Credit Suisse as chief executive, as it reported a 14 percent rise in operating profits in 2014.

Prudential released its results nearly two hours ahead of schedule, after the Financial Times reported late on Monday that Thiam would replace Brady Dougan at the Swiss bank.

Prudential posted a 14 percent rise in operating pretax profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), in line with a forecast 3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

It said it would pay a total dividend of 36.93 pence per share, against a forecast 35.68 pence.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
