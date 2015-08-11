FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prudential CEO says confident on growth outlook
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 9:24 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prudential CEO says confident on growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc

* Asia boss says has seen strong growth in agency, banking distribution; strong sales to mainland China.

* Asia boss says China stock market volatility has not had much impact on business.

* CEO Wells says confident of delivering strong, profitable growth.

* Prudential CEO says would look at selective deal making in Asia.

* CEO says expects to see more “healthy” global consolidation in sector.

* CEO says “comfortable” with proposed changes to U.S. Rules around variable annuity sales.

* UK boss says has seen increase in cash being taken out of pension pots, particularly those below 25,000 pounds.

* UK boss says has seen 200 percent increase in demand to use income drawdown product. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
