FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential posts capital ratio of 190 pct at end-June 2015
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Prudential posts capital ratio of 190 pct at end-June 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday its solvency capital ratio was 190 percent on June 30, 2015 under new European rules for insurers.

The company’s estimated Group Solvency II surplus at end-June, 2015 was 9.2 billion pounds ($13.11 billion), Prudential said in a statement ahead of an investor day.

Prudential also said it appointed John Foley as chief executive of Prudential UK & Europe and as an executive director on its board. He was appointed interim chief executive of the unit in October last year.

Prudential is the first British insurer to release details of its capital ratio under the Solvency II rules, which came into effect this month.

A ratio of 100 percent shows insurers have sufficient capital to cover underwriting, investment and operational risks.

$1 = 0.7019 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.