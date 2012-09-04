FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Prudential to sell Taiwan insurer stake for $160 mln - IFR
September 4, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

UK's Prudential to sell Taiwan insurer stake for $160 mln - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc, Britain’s largest insurer, is offering its entire stake in Taiwan-listed China Life Insurance Co Ltd in a deal worth about $160 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Prudential is offering 179.5 million shares in China Life Insurance in a range of T$26.05 to T$26.3, the equivalent of a discount of 2 percent to 3 percent to Tuesday’s close of T$26.85, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

HSBC Holdings PLC and UBS AG were hired to jointly manage the deal, IFR said.

