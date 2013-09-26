FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential unit to exit Taiwan E.Sun stake with $122 mln sale-source
September 26, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Prudential unit to exit Taiwan E.Sun stake with $122 mln sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A unit of British insurer Prudential Plc plans to raise up to $122 million by selling its remaining stake in Taiwan’s E.Sun Financial Holding Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.

Prudential, through PCA Life Assurance, is offering 187.3 million shares of E.Sun in a range of T$19.05 to T$19.20 per share, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The price range is equivalent to a discount of up to 3.8 percent to Thursday’s closing price of T$19.80.

Citigroup was hired as sole bookrunner on the sale.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

