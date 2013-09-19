FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. risk council designates Prudential for tougher oversight
September 19, 2013

U.S. risk council designates Prudential for tougher oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential Financial Inc said the U.S. financial risk council has designated the company as systemically risky in a final vote, bringing it under stricter regulatory oversight.

Prudential had said in July it would contest a proposal by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a new body of regulators created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform, to designate it as systemically important. ()

The designation shows that regulators believe the company is so big that its failure could destabilize the financial system. The firm now comes under regulation by the Federal Reserve and must meet capital and other requirements.

Shares of the company were marginally down at $78.43 in trading after the bell, after closing at $78.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

