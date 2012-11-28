New Issue - Prudential Financial sells $500 mln notes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc on Tuesday sold $500 million of junior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: Prudential Financial AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2052 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A