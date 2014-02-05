FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Prudential Financial's adj profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prudential Financial's adj profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 4th-qtr operating earnings $2.20 vs est $2.23

* Revenue from premiums falls 87 pct

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a lower-than-expected adjusted operating income due to pretax losses related to the weakening of Japanese yen against the dollar.

The company booked a pretax charge of about $2.36 billion related to changes in currency rates, derivatives and investment losses. This included a $1.20 billion pretax cost related to foreign exchange, Prudential said.

Insurers, which use derivatives to hedge against fluctuations in interest rates, are being squeezed as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying program has kept interest rates low to boost spending.

Net loss in the financial services businesses attributable to the company widened to $427 million, or 94 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30 from $185 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Prudential’s financial services businesses includes its U.S. retirement solutions and investment management, U.S. individual life and group insurance, and international insurance divisions and its corporate and other operations.

On an adjusted operating basis, Prudential earned $2.20 per share.

On an adjusted operating basis, revenue from premiums fell 87 percent to $5.26 billion, while total revenue fell 76 percent to $10.98 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.23 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential closed at $82.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.