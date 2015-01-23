Thailand's Pruksa ups land-buying budget as property demand recovers

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest homebuilder, Pruksa Real Estate PCL, said on Friday it will spend 14 billion baht ($429 million) on land for a housing development this year, to tap a pickup in overall property demand.

The budget is more than double the 6.2 billion baht spent buying land in 2014, when the sector was hit by weak consumption after months of political unrest, Pruksa said in a statement.

The developer targets revenue of 47 billion baht this year, up 12 percent from last year, and plans to launch 70 to 75 housing projects worth up to 61 billion baht. ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)