Thai developer Pruksa Q3 net profit up 35 pct
November 10, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Thai developer Pruksa Q3 net profit up 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pruksa Real Estate PCL, Thailand’s second-largest property developer by market value, posted a 35-percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday helped by higher sales of townhouses and condominiums and improved gross margins.

Net profit was 1.84 billion baht ($56.15 million) for the July-September period, slightly lower than the 1.94 billion baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue from real estate sales rose 18.6 percent from a year earlier to 11.6 billion baht due to a recovery in the residential market, the company said in a statement.

Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told Reuters in September that he expected a record high net profit this year due primarily to a recovery in housing demand spurred by a stabilising political climate.

$1 = 32.7700 Thai baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
