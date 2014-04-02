FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian says EU ruling "unlawful", will appeal against fine
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 2, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Prysmian says EU ruling "unlawful", will appeal against fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Wednesday it would appeal against a decision by European authorities to fine the group 105 million euros ($145 million) for breaking competition rules.

“Prysmian believes that the decision is based on a superficial and erroneous analysis of the relevant facts and, therefore, considers the decision unlawful,” it said in a statement.

Prysmian had set aside roughly 200 million euros in 2011 against risks stemming from antitrust investigations launched by the EU Commission and U.S., Canadian and Australian authorities.

$1 = 0.7249 Euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

