Prysmian launches 300 mln euro equity-linked bonds
March 5, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Prysmian launches 300 mln euro equity-linked bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, said on Tuesday it was launching the placement of five-year equity-linked bonds convertible into its own shares and worth 300 million euros ($390.3 million).

In a statement, the company said the initial conversion price of the bonds was expected to be set at a premium of between 30 percent and 37.5 percent above the average share price between the launch and the pricing of the operation.

$1 = 0.7687 euros Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

