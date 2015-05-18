Prysmian CFO sees debt falling to around 700 mln euros by year-end

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian will cut net debt to 700 million euros ($800 million) by the end of the year and is confident core profits will come in at the higher end of its guidance, Chief Financial Officer Pier Francesco Facchini said.

The company, which became the world’s largest cable marker after buying rival Draka in 2011, predicted 2015 adjusted core profits growing to 560-610 million euros earlier in May when it reported a better-than-expected set of quarterly results.

“The group is generating a lot of cash,” Facchini told reporters at a meeting. At the end of 2014 net debt was 802 million euros.

Asked about the possibility of buying U.S. rival General Cable, Facchini said the board had never discussed the issue, adding the company was focusing on its high-margin businesses to take advantage of economic recovery in Europe.

“It’s true that financial advisors pitch ideas which we evaluate. But there is nothing concrete,” he said. (Writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)