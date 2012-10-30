FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian wins 400 mln euro Montenegro contract
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Prysmian wins 400 mln euro Montenegro contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, won a 400 million euro ($519.12 million) contract to supply part of a submarine power link between Italy and Montenegro, the company said on Tuesday.

Prysmian will supply and install some 415 kilometres of high voltage direct current undersea cable and carry out specialist engineering work in both Italy and Montenegro, the group said in a statement.

It will also supply and install the marine electrodes to allow emergency operation of the system, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7705 euros)

Reporting By Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
