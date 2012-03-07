FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian CEO says 2012 dividend likely to rise
March 7, 2012

Prysmian CEO says 2012 dividend likely to rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Prysmian said on Wednesday the Italian cable maker was likely to distribute a higher dividend on 2012 results.

“If expectations on results will be confirmed, I believe it is reasonable to think about increasing the dividend,” Chief Executive Valerio Battista told analysts during a conference call.

Prysmian, the world’s biggest cable maker, said on Wednesday it would distribute a dividend of 0.21 euros per share on its 2011 results.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia

