Prysmian CEO expects 2012 adj EBITDA above 600 mln eur
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 6 years

Prysmian CEO expects 2012 adj EBITDA above 600 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Wednesday he expected adjusted core earnings this year would top 600 million euros, up from 568 million euros in 2011.

“I am reasonably confident ... that we will be able to confirm previous indications, meaning an adjusted EBITDA of more than 600 million euros,” CEO Valerio Battista told analysts during a conference call.

Battista said the company would provide the official guidance when releasing first-quarter results.

“We are not out of the storm,” the executive said referring to the impact of the sovereign debt crisis, “but looking at the fourth-quarter we’re a little bit more optimistic.”

Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, reported on Wednesday a 47 percent rise in 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), beating expectations.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia

