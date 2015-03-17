FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian considering all growth opportunities but no talks with General Cable
March 17, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Prysmian considering all growth opportunities but no talks with General Cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian is evaluating all growth opportunities, but there are no talks ongoing with its smaller rival General Cable, the company’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The comments came after a Bloomberg report which said Prysmian had held preliminary talks with advisers about buying General Cable.

Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista told Reuters in an interview in December that there were no talks to buy General Cable nor to merge with France’s Nexans.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Stephen Jewkes

