Prysmian considering all growth opportunities but no talks with General Cable

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian is evaluating all growth opportunities, but there are no talks ongoing with its smaller rival General Cable, the company’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The comments came after a Bloomberg report which said Prysmian had held preliminary talks with advisers about buying General Cable.

Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista told Reuters in an interview in December that there were no talks to buy General Cable nor to merge with France’s Nexans.