REFILE-Prysmian wins 350 million euro German windfarm contract

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian cable company Prysmian has won a contract worth more than 350 million euros ($462.5 million) to link offshore windfarms in the North Sea to mainland Germany, it said on Tuesday.
Completion of the installation is scheduled for December 2016. Prysmian said the cables would follow a 78 km land route and a further 83 km under the sea and that the contract had been awarded by Alstom Grid.
$1 = 0.7567 euros