REFILE-Prysmian wins 350 million euro German windfarm contract
February 26, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Prysmian wins 350 million euro German windfarm contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds currency to headline)

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian cable company Prysmian has won a contract worth more than 350 million euros ($462.5 million) to link offshore windfarms in the North Sea to mainland Germany, it said on Tuesday.

Completion of the installation is scheduled for December 2016. Prysmian said the cables would follow a 78 km land route and a further 83 km under the sea and that the contract had been awarded by Alstom Grid.

$1 = 0.7567 euros Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
