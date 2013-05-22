Prysmian CFO says Q2 results in line with 2013 guidance

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, said second-quarter results were in line with guidance and confirmed it expected net debt of just below 900 million euros ($1.16 billion) at year-end.

“Business (in the second quarter) is going absolutely in line with full-year guidance,” Chief Financial Officer Pier Francesco Facchini told reporters in a meeting on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7769 euros) (Reporting By Massimo Gaia, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)