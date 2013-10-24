Prysmian CEO confirms full year EBITDA guidance

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s cable maker Prysmian confirmed on Thursday its full-year guidance on core earnings after French rival Nexans issued a profit warning some days ago.

“I can confirm to you the guidance we gave to the market with first half result,” said Valerio Battista, Chief Executive of Prysmian on Thursday.

The company, the world’s largest cable maker, had said it would reach an adjusted EBITDA between 600 million euros ($826.95 million) and 650 milion euros at the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)