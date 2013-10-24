FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prysmian CEO confirms full year EBITDA guidance
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2013 / 10:43 AM / 4 years ago

Prysmian CEO confirms full year EBITDA guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s cable maker Prysmian confirmed on Thursday its full-year guidance on core earnings after French rival Nexans issued a profit warning some days ago.

“I can confirm to you the guidance we gave to the market with first half result,” said Valerio Battista, Chief Executive of Prysmian on Thursday.

The company, the world’s largest cable maker, had said it would reach an adjusted EBITDA between 600 million euros ($826.95 million) and 650 milion euros at the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.