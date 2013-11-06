FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prysmian sees FY adjusted EBITDA at lower end of guidance
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Prysmian sees FY adjusted EBITDA at lower end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, expects to report full-year core earnings at the lower end of its guidance due to currency effects of 20 million euros ($27 million), Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.

Prysmian, which manufactures cables for the telecommunications and power industries, had earlier forecast 2013 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 600-650 million euros.

“We were expecting to be around the middle of the range,” Battista said during a conference call with analysts.

“With a 20 million euro (currency) effect... we will most probably be slightly lower than the central point, in the middle of 600-625 (million euros), unless the exchange rate changes significantly.”

$1 = 0.7392 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.