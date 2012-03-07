Prysmian 2011 core earnings rise above expectations

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian group Prysmian , the world’s largest cable maker, said on Wednesday adjusted core earnings rose about 47 percent in 2011 to 568 million euros ($745 million), beating expectations, driven up by the acquisition of Dutch peer Draka.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate pointed to a figure of 558.8 million euros.

The company also proposed a dividend of 0.21 euros per share, below a consensus estimate for 0.22 euros per share, and confirmed its Draka merger synergies target.

Prysmian overtook French peer Nexans to become the world’s largest player last year when it acquired Draka.

A 205 million-euro provision for an ongoing antitrust probe related to a price fixing cartel, coupled with restructuring costs, led to a net loss of 145 million euros from a profit of 150 million euros in 2010.

Shares in Prysmian were up 0.85 percent at 13 euros by 1556 GMT. The Stoxx 600 Europe industrial goods index was up 1 percent. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)