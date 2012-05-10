FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Prysmian net profit rise tops view
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 10, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Prysmian net profit rise tops view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, posted a larger than expected 9.1 percent rise in quarterly net profit and said the integration with Draka was on schedule.

First-quarter adjusted net profit rose to 45 million euros ($58 million), topping a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S net profit consensus estimate of 38 million euros, as increased exposure to higher margin submarine and energy cables helped more than offset flat sales.

The company guided to 2012 EBITDA, or core earnings, rising to 600-650 million euros. This compares with a consensus estimate of 617 million euros.

Shares in Prysmian were up 1.6 percent at 0242 GMT, slightly underperforming the Milan blue chip index.

Prysmian overtook French peer Nexans to become the world’s largest player last year when it acquired Draka. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.