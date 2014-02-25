FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian 2013 adjusted net down 4.3 pct on forex impact
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Prysmian 2013 adjusted net down 4.3 pct on forex impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Prysmian, the world’s largest cables maker, said on Tuesday adjusted net profit fell 4.3 percent last year due to negative effects from exchange rates which it expects to continue also this year.

In a statement, the company said full-year adjusted net profit was 268 million euros, above an analyst consensus of 246 million euros provided by the company.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, fell 5.5 percent to an adjusted 612 million euros, in line with analyst consensus.

Shares in Prysmian extended losses after the results and fell 2.9 percent by 1540 GMT.

The company said it expected a negative impact also in 2014 from exchange rate effects which took 23 million euros off last year’s adjusted EBITDA.

Prysmian said it would pay a dividend of 0.42 euros per share for 2013, the same as in 2012. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
