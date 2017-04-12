MILAN, April 12 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, is discussing potential
acquisitions but does not to overpay and offers it has submitted
so far have been rejected, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said
on Wednesday.
Prysmian, which manufactures telecoms and power cables,
became the sector leader in 2011 when it bought Dutch rival
Draka. The company has gone on acquiring small and medium-sized
companies in recent years.
"We've filed offers ... that have been rejected ... they
didn't like the price," Battista told journalists after a
shareholder meeting, adding however talks were still going on.
He declined to give details on potential targets and just
said one of the companies was medium-large sized.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia, editing by
Valentina Za)