Prysmian Q1 profits fall on weak construction, energy sectors
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 9, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

Prysmian Q1 profits fall on weak construction, energy sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Prysmian, the world’s largest cables maker, said on Thursday its profits in the first quarter fell 13 percent as the ongoing crisis took its toll on the construction sector and on energy demand.

In a statement the company said its adjusted net profit in the first three months was 39 million euros ($51.38 million), above an analyst consensus of 35 million euros provided by the company.

The group, which overtook French peer Nexans to become the world’s largest player in 2011 when it acquired Draka, said it expected a rebound in profitability in the second quarter.

Adjusted core earnings for the full year are seen in a range of 600-650 million euros, it said.

It raised its 2015 synergies target from the merger with Draka to 175 million euros from 150 million euros.

Shares fell 4 percent to 15 euros at 0249 GMT. ($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)

