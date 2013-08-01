FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prysmian says H1 adjusted EBITDA down 8.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 1, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Prysmian says H1 adjusted EBITDA down 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, on Thursday reported an 8.3 percent drop in first-half core earnings, as the ongoing economic crisis took its toll on the construction sector.

The group, which manufactures cables used in the energy and telecoms industries, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months ended June fell to 282 million euros ($374 million).

This compares with a consensus estimate of 280 million provided by the company.

Sales fell 5.3 percent to 3.622 billion euros.

“Despite the beginnings of a stabilisation phase, (the market) remains difficult, especially because of the construction industry crisis in Europe and uncertainties over broadband stimulus programmes in North and South America,” CEO Valerio Battista said in a statement.

“Profitability is expected to improve in the second half, particularly thanks to high voltage underground and submarine cables for Power Transmission.”

Prysmian, with operates in 50 countries at 91 plants, confirmed its guidance for the full year, saying it expected to report an adjusted EBITDA of between 600-650 million euros.

$1 = 0.7531 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.