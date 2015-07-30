FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Prysmian sees 2015 EBITDA at top end of target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world largest cable maker, said on Thursday it saw full-year adjusted core earnings at the top end of the 590-640 million euro range it gave in May, after first-half results beat market expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) were 315 million euros in the first half, topping an analyst consensus forecast provided by the company of 275 million euros and up 13 percent from a year earlier.

The group -- which builds cable for the energy, telecom and construction sectors -- said its order book had reached a new record of nearly 3.5 billion euros.

Shares in the group extended gains following the results and were up 3.9 percent at 1313 GMT.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
